NA: Opposition lawmakers decry Katlang incident

ISLAMABAD: The opposition lawmakers in National Assembly on Monday protested against a recent drone strike in Katlang, Mardan, which they claimed was carried out by local security forces, while some MPs also noted that similar attacks have started occurring in South Waziristan.

Salimur Rehman, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker from Swat, led the charge, demanding a judicial inquiry into the devastating drone strike in Katlang, which he said killed nine people, including women and children.

“We used to hear about US drone attacks targeting Pakistanis, but now, our own security forces are killing innocent people, mistaking them for militants. This is intolerable.” He described it a “sheer negligence” and called for compensation for the families of the victims, who were killed while tending to their flocks of sheep.

Mujahid Ali, an MNA from the PTI representing Katlang tehsil, also weighed in, emphasising the tragic deaths of the Gujjar family who were mistakenly targeted by drones as terrorists. He reiterated calls for a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Misbahuddin, an MNA from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), made a shocking revelation in the House by claiming that drone strikes were not only happening in Katlang, but were also in South Waziristan district.

He accused security forces of killing their own people and later passing it off as “mistakes.” Referring to a recent incident during Ramadan where three innocent civilians were killed, he called for an end to such attacks.

“Military operations are not the answer to this problem,” Misbahuddin insisted. “What we need is accountability from both the military and the bureaucracy.”

PTI’s Junaid Akber did not hold back either. He also accused the military of prioritising business ventures over its national security responsibilities, citing its investments in real estate and agriculture. “Why is the provincial government being tasked with cross-border security when it’s the job of the military that should be handling law and order at the borders,” he demanded.

“And if Afghanistan is such a hotbed for terrorism, why aren’t terrorists carrying out attacks in countries like Iran? We need answers,” he questioned.

In response, Talal Chaudhry, the state minister for interior, tried to deflect blame by reiterating the government’s position that law and order is a provincial issue following the 18th Amendment.

However, he offered little explanation on cross-border security and dismissed opposition concerns about the drone strike, claiming that intelligence reports had suggested militants were operating in Mardan.

Chaudhry also accused the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of allowing TTP militants to settle in the region during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister. He suggested that this decision had created the current security crisis.

Meanwhile, Raja Pervez Ashraf of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) urged lawmakers to put aside their political differences for the sake of the nation.

He also reaffirmed his party’s opposition to the controversial Cholistan Canal project, claiming both Sindh and Punjab had reservations about it.

