PTI not in contact with US delegation, insists Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday said that his party is not in contact with the US delegation that arrived in Pakistan.

Talking to media, the PTI chairman also distanced the party from the bill tabled in the US Congress while saying that his party has no connection with legislation.

Gohar said countless legislations and resolutions are passed in the US Congress; however, the party has no connection with the said bill. To a query regarding PTI-establishment contacts, Gohar gave a vague response, saying he was just as aware of the development as the media.

Gohar said that the PTI would finalise its future strategy after forming an alliance with the opposition parties. He detailed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce his decision on April 15 after consulting his party’s executive committee. The joint opposition will decide on terms of reference for the upcoming anti-government movement.

Commenting on the internal rifts among the PTI leadership, Gohar said that all of them are part of a democratic party which does not stop anyone from expressing opinions. He; however, advised the PTI leaders to discuss party affairs within the party.

Barrister Gohar stated that internal differences within the party should not be discussed on public forums, adding that the decision regarding party ticket distribution was made by the PTI founder.

In response to news of internal party disagreements, Barrister Gohar clarified that the parliamentary party was kept informed about the distribution of tickets, and the provincial allocation process was transparent.

Gohar stated that the decision on ticket allocation was taken by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and that no one was given two tickets. Imran Khan believed that this would reduce their options at the centre.

When asked about the use of the term “conspiracy,” Barrister Gohar explained that disagreements among colleagues are common and was not a big issue.

Separately, in a media talk, Barrister Gohar emphasised the need for a breakthrough in talks, suggesting that talks should continue for the sake of the country’s stability.

“The path forward lies in mutual understanding. Despite all differences, we must resolve matters through dialogue,” said the PTI chairman.

Following the parliamentary party meeting, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan spoke to the media and addressed concerns about internal rifts within the PTI.

“Party differences are an internal matter, and we will resolve them within the party,” he said. “Just like utensils kept together tend to clash, differences are natural in any organisation.”

He urged the media and outsiders not to be concerned about internal PTI matters. “These are our own issues, and no one else has any involvement,” Omar Ayub asserted.

He stated that the leadership is well aware of the concerns raised by some party members. “It is our responsibility to listen to our leaders’ reservations and address them properly.”

Omar Ayub also confirmed that PTI chairman and secretary general are actively handling the situation and will personally speak to the party’s founding chairman to help settle the matter.

