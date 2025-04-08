Asian emerging market stocks set for worst day in 16 years

BENGALURU: Asian emerging market stocks slumped on Monday to head for their worst day in over 16 years, as steeper-than-expected US tariffs under President Donald Trump stoked fears of a global downturn.

The key gauge of Asian emerging market equities fell 8.9% and was on track for its biggest one-day drop since October 2008.

Taiwan stocks slumped 9.7%, posting their worst session on record, while shares in Singapore fell 7.8%.

China, which is now facing US tariffs of over 50%, slapped extra levies of 34% on all US goods and export curbs on some rare earths, while Trump said that investors would have to take their medicine and he would not do a deal with China until the US trade deficit was sorted out.

Shanghai stocks slumped 7.3% in their worst session in over five years.

Tariffs on export-driven Southeast Asian nations were some of the biggest, with a 46% levy on Vietnamese exports and 37% on Thailand.

“The lack of any policy response from the Trump administration on the market sell-off is adding to the uncertainty, reinforcing the idea that the current trajectory may remain unchanged in the near term,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

“Unless we see a clear pivot from policymakers, volatility is likely to stay elevated, and the path of least resistance for risk assets remains to the downside.”

Stocks in South Korea, the Philippines and India dropped between 4.3% and 5.6%.

Meanwhile, the rising risk of recession prompted futures markets to price in almost five quarter-point cuts in US interest rates this year, weighing on the dollar.