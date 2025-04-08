AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Markets Print 2025-04-08

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a 10-week low on Monday, pressured by weaker soyoil and crude oil prices, as China’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods raised fears of a global trade war. The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 146 ringgit, or 3.37%, to close at 4,182 ringgit ($934.32) a metric ton.

The contract touched a low of 4,163 ringgit, its lowest level since January 24, earlier in the session. It has declined 6.84% over three consecutive sessions. Crude palm oil futures traded lower, tracking a sharp decline in Chicago soyoil and falling energy prices, as China’s announcement of 34% retaliatory tariffs on US goods triggered a collapse in equity and commodity markets, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oils brokerage Sunvin Group.

OPEC’s decision to raise crude oil production, combined with US President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs, have negatively impacted crude oil prices, creating bearish macroeconomic conditions, Bagani said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.82%, while its palm oil contract shed 5.39%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.18%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices extended losses, falling nearly 4%, as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that would reduce demand for crude, while OPEC+ readies a supply increase.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian plantation stocks fell sharply, too, with major palm oil companies recording significant losses. TH Plantations Berhad led the decline, tumbling 9.73%, followed by FGV Holdings Berhad and Sarawak Oil Palms with a 6.48% and 5.69% drop, respectively.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.95% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

