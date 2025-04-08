Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 261,190 tonnes of cargo comprising 179,233 tonnes of import cargo and 81,957 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 179,233 comprised of 72,783 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,662 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 87,788 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 81,957 comprised of 29,364 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 42,490 tonnes of Clinkers & 9,500 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Seaspan Santos, Araya Bhum, Feng Hui Hai & Bbc Nyhavn berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely Xin Lian Chang, Honour, Mm Madrid, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Star Blessing, Seapan Santos & Araya Bhum sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Orion Saint’ left the on Monday morning, while three more ships, MSC Positano, X-Press Kohima and Southern Shark expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 158,241 tonnes, comprising 137,620 tonnes imports cargo and 20,621 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,353 Containers (2,140 TEUs Imports &1,213 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them bulk cargo carrier ‘Riva Wind’ & three more ships, Kaisa-I, MSC Aquarius and Seaspan Santos carrying Coal, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Monday 7th April, while two more container ships, GFS Ranna and SM Mahi due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday 8th April, 2025.

