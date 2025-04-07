AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
Multiple UN agencies call for urgent renewal of ceasefire in Gaza as death toll mounts

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:57pm
Palestinians inspect the damage at the Dar Al-Arqam school, where displaced people shelter, after it was hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday, in Gaza City, April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Palestinians inspect the damage at the Dar Al-Arqam school, where displaced people shelter, after it was hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday, in Gaza City, April 4, 2025. REUTERS

GENEVA: The heads of six U.N. agencies called on Monday for an urgent renewal of the ceasefire in Gaza, warning of aid shortages and hunger since Israel resumed its all-out assault with the deadliest week for Gaza’s children of the past year.

No new humanitarian supplies have entered the Palestinian enclave since Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks on March 2, as talks stalled on the next stage of a now broken truce. Israel resumed its assault on March 18.

“More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up,” said a statement co-signed by the heads of six U.N. agencies including the U.N.’s aid coordination agency (OCHA) and the World Food Programme.

At least 1,000 children were killed or injured during the first week after fighting resumed, the statement added, describing that week’s death toll as the highest for children of the past year.

Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza, say Palestinians, ceasefire on brink

“We are witnessing acts of war in Gaza that show an utter disregard for human life…We appeal to world leaders to act – firmly, urgently and decisively – to ensure the basic principles of international humanitarian law are upheld,” the statement read.

Israel denies violating humanitarian law in Gaza and blames Hamas fighters for harm to civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.

The agencies also warned of critical food and medical shortages in the enclave. Twenty-five bakeries supported by the World Food Programme during the ceasefire had to close due to flour and cooking gas shortages, it said.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli campaign in Gaza, Palestinian officials say.

It was launched after thousands of Hamas-led gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

