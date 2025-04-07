AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2025 08:51pm

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened huge additional tariffs on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw its retaliation plans, adding that Washington would begin negotiations with other countries that want them.

“If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Beijing has issued countermeasures after Trump announced another sharp tariff hike on goods from the world’s second biggest economy last week.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed 20 percent added duties on Chinese imports over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

A fresh 34 percent levy on the country’s products is due to kick in Wednesday, bringing the added rate this year to 54 percent.

It is not immediately clear how Trump’s new threat factors into this calculation.

China’s response included export controls on rare earth elements, and Beijing plans for its own 34 percent tariff on US goods, stacking atop existing Chinese levies set to begin April 10.

Over 50 nations want to start trade talks with US after tariffs, Trump officials say

Trump took aim at Beijing’s economic practices on social media Monday, criticizing its “non-monetary tariffs” and “illegal subsidization of companies.”

He added that “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated.”

But “negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trump's tariff hike Trump's reciprocal tariff

Comments

200 characters

Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China

Oil prices ease to near 4-year low as US trade conflict fuels recession fears

PSX stages partial comeback, KSE-100 settles down 3,900 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao appointed as strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

Passenger arrested for ‘smoking, misbehaving with crew’ during PIA flight to Paris

Trump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping and sustainable port operations

Pakistan’s textile industry must compete with global brands to lead exports: Iqbal

Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

Sindh High Court halts IRSA water certificate for Cholistan canal in legal challenge

Read more stories