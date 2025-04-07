AIRLINK 164.99 Decreased By ▼ -10.56 (-6.02%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.19%)
FCCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.13%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.49%)
FLYNG 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 135.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.63 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.78%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.86%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.78%)
MLCF 59.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.61%)
OGDC 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -12.97 (-5.72%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.41%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-6.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.25%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.66%)
PPL 174.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.42 (-6.14%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-6.92%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.99%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-6.26%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-5.87%)
SYM 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-8.14%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.8%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-7.27%)
WAVESAPP 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
BR100 12,333 Decreased By -492.7 (-3.84%)
BR30 36,741 Decreased By -2119.8 (-5.45%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 1997

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:24pm

HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong plummeted more than 13 percent Monday on their worst day in almost three decades as China’s retaliation against Donald Trump’s tariffs ramped up a trade war and fuelled recession fears.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 13.22 percent, or 3,021.51 points, to 19,828.30 – its heftiest drop since 1997 during the Asian financial crisis – while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 7.34 percent, or 245.43 points, to 3,096.58.

The sharp selloff came amid a collapse in Asian markets after China said late Friday it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.

The announcement followed the US president’s unveiling of sweeping tariffs against trading partners for what he says is years of being ripped off, and claims that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.

China, HK stocks end steady

Firms across all sectors were in the firing line, with tech giant Alibaba diving 18 percent and rival JD.com shedding 15.5 percent, while Chinese developers lost as much as 15 percent. Market operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing was also hammered more than 14 percent.

The rush to sell saw market turnover hit a record HK$621 billion (US$80 billion).

Hong Kong stocks

