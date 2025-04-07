German exports rise, industrial production falls

German exports rose more than expected in February but industrial production fell, showing the struggle of the manufacturing sector in Europe’s biggest economy.

Exports rose by 1.8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

The result compared with a forecast 1.5% increase in a Reuters poll.

The far-reaching tariffs announced by the United States will deal a major blow to German industry.

The US was Germany’s biggest trading partner in 2024, according to the statistics office, with 253 billion euros ($270 billion) worth of goods exchanged between them.

German industrial production fell more than expected in February by 1.3% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.8% decline.