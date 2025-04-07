AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.55 (-6.58%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-7.9%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.08%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-5.15%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.3%)
FLYNG 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.54%)
HUBC 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -8.43 (-5.92%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.89%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.98%)
KOSM 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.8%)
MLCF 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-6.8%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -16.17 (-7.13%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.28%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-8.37%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.58%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.16%)
PPL 171.39 Decreased By ▼ -14.53 (-7.82%)
PRL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-9.69%)
PTC 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.48%)
SEARL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-8.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-9.14%)
SYM 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-8.88%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-10.74%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.98%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-8.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.56%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
YOUW 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.65%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -709.4 (-5.53%)
BR30 36,041 Decreased By -2819.7 (-7.26%)
KSE100 113,267 Decreased By -5524.9 (-4.65%)
KSE30 35,054 Decreased By -1725 (-4.69%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German exports rise, industrial production falls

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 01:21pm

German exports rose more than expected in February but industrial production fell, showing the struggle of the manufacturing sector in Europe’s biggest economy.

Exports rose by 1.8% in February compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Monday.

The result compared with a forecast 1.5% increase in a Reuters poll.

The far-reaching tariffs announced by the United States will deal a major blow to German industry.

The US was Germany’s biggest trading partner in 2024, according to the statistics office, with 253 billion euros ($270 billion) worth of goods exchanged between them.

German team meets TDAP chief to promote bilateral trade

German industrial production fell more than expected in February by 1.3% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.8% decline.

German exports

Comments

200 characters

German exports rise, industrial production falls

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Tump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade tensions fuel recession fears

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Read more stories