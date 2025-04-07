AIRLINK 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -12.07 (-6.88%)
World

Hamas fires rockets at Israeli cities, Israel issues evacuation orders in Gaza

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Palestinian group Hamas said it fired a barrage of rockets at cities in Israel’s south on Sunday in response to Israeli “massacres” of civilians in Gaza.

Israel’s military said about 10 projectiles were fired, but most were successfully intercepted. Israel’s Channel 12 reported a direct hit in the southern city of Ashkelon.

Israeli emergency services said they were treating one person for shrapnel injuries, and teams were en route to locations of fallen rockets. Smashed car windows and debris lay strewn on a city street, videos disseminated by Israeli emergency services showed.

Meanwhile, Gaza local health authorities said Israeli military strikes killed at least 39 people across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Hamas says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Shortly after the rocket firing, the Israeli military posted on X a new evacuation order, instructing residents of several districts in Deir Al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip to leave their areas, citing earlier rocket firing.

“This is a final warning before the attack,” the military warning statement said.

Later, it said it struck the rocket launcher from which projectiles were launched earlier from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a flight to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefed on the rocket attack by his Defense Minister, Israel Katz.

A statement issued by his office said Netanyahu instructed that a “vigorous” response be carried out and approved the continuation of intensive activity by the Israeli military against Hamas.

Israel’s Channel 12 television said at least 12 lightly injured people have been treated as a result of the rocket firing from Gaza, quoting officials at the Bazilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

The first phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into force on January 19 after 15 months of war and involved a halt to fighting, the release of some of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israel said on March 19 that its forces resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Both parties blamed one another for a stalemate in the ceasefire talks.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli offensive in Gaza, Palestinian officials say.

Israel began its offensive after thousands of Hamas-led gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

