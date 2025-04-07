AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.55 (-6.58%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-7.9%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.08%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-5.15%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.3%)
FLYNG 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.54%)
HUBC 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -8.43 (-5.92%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.89%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.98%)
KOSM 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.8%)
MLCF 57.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-6.8%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -16.17 (-7.13%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.28%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-8.37%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.58%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.16%)
PPL 171.39 Decreased By ▼ -14.53 (-7.82%)
PRL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-9.69%)
PTC 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.48%)
SEARL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-8.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-9.14%)
SYM 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-8.88%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-10.74%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.98%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-8.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.56%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
YOUW 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.65%)
BR100 12,071 Decreased By -754.7 (-5.88%)
BR30 35,837 Decreased By -3023.8 (-7.78%)
KSE100 113,331 Decreased By -5460.8 (-4.6%)
KSE30 35,079 Decreased By -1699.4 (-4.62%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 11:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Hundreds of Hollywood crew members, producers and actors on Sunday urged California legislators to increase tax incentives and enact other measures to encourage more film and TV production in and around Los Angeles.

Advocates gathered at a local sound stage to make their case to reverse the flight of production to other states.

“Make Hollywood Hollywood again,” Joely Fisher, an actor and secretary-treasurer of the SAG-AFTRA actors union, said to cheers.

Costume designers, set builders, musicians, producers and business owners attended the rally. Several wore T-shirts with a quote from “The Wizard of Oz:” “There’s no place like home.”

Iconic Malian musician Amadou Bagayoko of Amadou & Mariam dies at 70

Workers were hoping for a production rebound in Los Angeles after the 2023 strikes by writers and actors, but the comeback has been slow.

Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor, has proposed boosting the state’s film and TV tax credits to $750 million a year, up from $330 million. Advocates support the expansion but also want other measures including making permitting easier.

“California needs to stop taking Hollywood for granted,” said filmmaker Sarah Adina Smith, an organizer of the “Stay in LA” campaign that has pushed studios to increase their filming in the city.

“If we don’t stop the bleeding, then Los Angeles is at risk of becoming Detroit,” she added. “This is a great, iconic American industry, a home-grown industry, and we’re losing it at an alarming rate.”

Many speakers said Hollywood was filled with middle-class workers, not the wealthy celebrities that are the public face of the industry. They also noted that less production takes a toll on local businesses such as caterers and dry cleaners.

Songa Lee, a violinist who has played on film scores for the last 25 years, said work opportunities on union productions in the area had fallen from roughly 30 a year to fewer than 10.

“Musicians across the globe moved to L.A. because there was always the idea that you could actually have a decent living,” she said. “As soon as the work’s not here, that talent won’t come here anymore, which we’re beginning to see. We’re losing talent.”

California LOS ANGELES Hollywood

Comments

200 characters

Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Tump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade tensions fuel recession fears

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Read more stories