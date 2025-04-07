AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
BOP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
FCCL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.62%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.43%)
HUBC 137.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
MLCF 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-5.49%)
OGDC 216.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-4.64%)
PACE 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-6.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.72%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-4.53%)
PRL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.47%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.99%)
SEARL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-5.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.41%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.75%)
TPLP 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-4.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -402.4 (-3.14%)
BR30 37,274 Decreased By -1587.1 (-4.08%)
KSE100 115,243 Decreased By -3548.2 (-2.99%)
KSE30 35,691 Decreased By -1087.5 (-2.96%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore slides to over two-week low on trade war jitters

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 11:00am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices sank on Monday, dragged lower by tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and top consumer China that have widened a global trade war.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 2.6% lower at 768.5 yuan ($105.10) a metric ton.

Earlier in the session, prices fell to 754 yuan, their lowest since March 21.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 2.21% lower at $98.4 a ton.

External shocks to global markets, driven by fresh US tariffs, will pressure iron ore prices in the short term, said broker Galaxy Futures in a note.

Chinese stocks dived on Monday in the face of an intensifying spat between the world’s two biggest economies which threatens to upend trade flows and drive a slowdown in global demand.

China retaliated on Friday with additional 34% tariffs on all US imports, after US President Donald Trump imposed a 34% tariff on most Chinese goods.

Trade war woes have largely countered rising demand for the steelmaking ingredient, as steelmakers ramp up production during the peak construction season in March and April.

Iron ore dips on US tariffs

Hot metal production, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, logged a monthly increase of 14,500 tons to 2.3873 million tons, according to data from broker Everbright Futures.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 2.16% and 1.1%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange languished. Rebar tumbled 2.24%, hot-rolled coil weakened nearly 2.5%, wire rod slid 2.74% and stainless steel plunged 3.65%.

Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore slides to over two-week low on trade war jitters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Oil plunge deepens on fears global trade war could trigger recession

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Read more stories