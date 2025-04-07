AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
BOP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
FCCL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.62%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.43%)
HUBC 137.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
MLCF 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-5.49%)
OGDC 216.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-4.64%)
PACE 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-6.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.72%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-4.53%)
PRL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.47%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.99%)
SEARL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-5.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.41%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.75%)
TPLP 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-4.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -402.4 (-3.14%)
BR30 37,274 Decreased By -1587.1 (-4.08%)
KSE100 115,243 Decreased By -3548.2 (-2.99%)
KSE30 35,691 Decreased By -1087.5 (-2.96%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector resilient in March, PMI shows

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector activity grew rapidly in March with new orders boosted by lower prices and improved economic conditions, although the rate of growth slowed from January’s near 14-year high, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged down to 58.1 in March from 58.4 in February but remained far above the 50 mark signalling growth.

The new orders subindex slipped to 63.2 in March from February’s blistering 65.4 reading. Despite the slower momentum, businesses engaged in stockpiling, anticipating sustained sales growth.

Employment growth was driven by increased sales volumes and efforts to boost capacity.

The survey data pointed to the best quarter for job creation in over 12 years.

Naif Al-Ghaith, Riyad Bank’s chief economist said that improved business conditions are supported by government efforts to enhance regulatory frameworks and infrastructure investments, paving the way for greater private and foreign investments.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons aims to increase the non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP to 65% by 2030. It is currently over 50%.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows

Input cost inflation eased to a four-year low in March, prompting companies to reduce selling prices for the first time in six months amid strong market competition.

Backlogs of work increased sharply, the fastest since August 2018, due to higher orders and constrained capacity.

The survey showed a marked softening of business activity expectations for the year ahead across the non-oil economy, however.

Saudi Arabia Riyad Bank Naif Al Ghaith

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector resilient in March, PMI shows

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Oil plunge deepens on fears global trade war could trigger recession

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Read more stories