World

Ukrainian drone damages railway tracks in Russia’s Krasnodar, regional authorities say

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Ukrainian drone suppressed by Russia’s air defence systems damaged railways tracks in the Krasnodar region, authorities of the region in Russia’s southwest said on Monday.

“There were no casualties, and no fire occurred,” the administration of the region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said that its air defence units intercepted and destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukraine air defences shoot down 42 Russian drones, Kyiv says

Thirteen of the drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov that borders Russia’s southwest, four were downed over the Krasnodar region, while the remaining two were downed over the Bryansk region and the Crimean Peninsula.

