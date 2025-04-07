Bangladesh court detains 70 lawyers linked to ousted govt

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court ordered at least 70 lawyers linked to the former government to be held in custody on Sunday for the attempted murder of fellow lawyers during last year’s revolution.

All of the detained lawyers are senior advocates and belonged to the Awami League party of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was toppled from power by the student-led uprising in August 2024.

“The defendants were accused of attempted murder and assault,” Khorshed Alam, a lawyer representing a private individual who brought the case, told Prothom Alo, a Bengali daily newspaper.