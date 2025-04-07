Police thwarts major smuggling bid on CM’s directives

LAHORE: In a decisive move against smuggling operations, Layyah Police successfully intercepted a large consignment of non-custom paid foreign cigarettes, acting swiftly on strict directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar.

Under the leadership of District Police Officer Layyah (DPO) Ali Waseem, the operation was conducted by Kot Sultan Police Station during the Eid holidays—an opportunistic time often exploited by smugglers. The police team, led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hisham and supervised by SHO Haroon Raza, arrested three suspects: Nadir, Sajjad, and Niaz.

The smugglers were attempting to transport the illicit goods through the riverine area of Daryaai Patan using a boat. Upon interception, police recovered 6,520 packs of foreign-brand Platinum cigarettes, valued in the millions. These were non-duty-paid items being trafficked into the local market, posing both economic and legal threats.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody and placed behind bars. Initial investigations reveal that the group was part of a broader network aiming to flood the market with smuggled goods. Authorities are now conducting further inquiries to uncover additional accomplices and the full extent of the smuggling ring. The seized items and arrested individuals will be handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation demonstrates the Punjab government’s unwavering resolve to eradicate smuggling and safeguard the province’s economic integrity.

