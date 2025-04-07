AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-07

CM to launch ‘first-ever’ talent hunt, youth internship programme

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the province’s first-ever comprehensive Talent Hunt Programme to identify and nurture young sports talent.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM directed the relevant departments to present a detailed implementation plan. “Young players in Punjab will be provided ample opportunities to showcase their abilities and move forward,” she stated.

The CM emphasized equal opportunities for female athletes, adding, “Women players will be given the same platforms to thrive and succeed.”

CM Maryam Nawaz instructed authorities to ensure the financial independence of the Sports Department, stressing that there must be no disruption in employee salaries.

She also called for a detailed proposal for the launch of a Youth Internship Program aimed at empowering young individuals through practical training and experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

