Canal controversy: GDA, PTI stage sit-in outside KPC

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club and led a rally to Empress Market against the proposed construction of six new canals.

Addressing the protest, Functional League Sindh General Secretary and GDA Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always relied on falsehoods and deception. He stated that the entire province of Sindh, from Karachi to Kashmore, is protesting against the canal project.

He further said those who have bartered Sindh’s interests have become a curse in the eyes of the people. He called upon the people to rise up against the illegal extraction of water through these canals. He said that Karachi receives 85% of its water from the Indus River and without downstream flow, water supply to the megacity would become impossible.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Sindh has awakened against the canal project. The curses being hurled at a certain individual in Sindh are a clear message, he said, adding that this person must be removed from power.

SUP central leader Syed Munir Haider Shah said that a country cannot run on injustice.

Barrister Arshad Shar Baloch, Convener of the Functional League Karachi Zone Coordination Committee, said that the lifeline of Sindh is being snatched away.

President of Karachi Bar Council, Aamir Nawaz Warraich said that they had passed a resolution against the illegal canals being constructed on the Indus River. These canals are completely unlawful. If Pakistan is to be saved, this project must be scrapped.