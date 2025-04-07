AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-07

90,000 pilgrims may travel to Saudi Arabia: Hajj flights to begin on May 28: minister

NNI Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf Sunday announced that Hajj flights will commence from May 28, with 90,000 pilgrims expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the sacred pilgrimage this year.

The arrangements for the pilgrimage are in their final stages, with clear instructions from the prime minister of Pakistan to ensure a smooth process.

Addressing a press conference, Sardar Yousaf highlighted that the first phase of training sessions for the pilgrims had been completed successfully. He said the second phase of training will begin on April 8, ensuring that all pilgrims are well-prepared for the journey.

The training will help pilgrims understand the rituals of Hajj and provide them with the necessary guidance, he added.

The minister emphasised that Hajj and Umrah are acts of faith, and every task involved in their arrangements is treated with reverence.

He also mentioned that he had met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and received clear instructions for the arrangements. Vaccination and other essential steps are being taken to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims.

Special attention is being given to elderly pilgrims, with appropriate training being conducted at the Punjab University auditorium. The duties of officers involved in the process will be assigned as flights commence across the country.

Regarding costs, the minister informed that Hajj fees have increased internationally, with the cost for Hajj now reaching Rs 1.05 million. For short-term pilgrims (21 to 22 days), the cost will be Rs1.15 million. Any unused funds will be returned to the pilgrims, ensuring transparency in the process.

The Saudi government is responsible for organising the best possible arrangements for medical services, transport, and other logistics for the pilgrims, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the pilgrimage.

Sardar Yousaf concluded by assuring that excellent arrangements would be made for all pilgrims, stating that he had not heard of any pilgrim begging in previous years, thanks to the strong coordination between the two governments.

Saudi Arabia Punjab University Hajj flights Sardar Yousaf

Comments

200 characters

90,000 pilgrims may travel to Saudi Arabia: Hajj flights to begin on May 28: minister

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories