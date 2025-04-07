90,000 pilgrims may travel to Saudi Arabia: Hajj flights to begin on May 28: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf Sunday announced that Hajj flights will commence from May 28, with 90,000 pilgrims expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the sacred pilgrimage this year.

The arrangements for the pilgrimage are in their final stages, with clear instructions from the prime minister of Pakistan to ensure a smooth process.

Addressing a press conference, Sardar Yousaf highlighted that the first phase of training sessions for the pilgrims had been completed successfully. He said the second phase of training will begin on April 8, ensuring that all pilgrims are well-prepared for the journey.

The training will help pilgrims understand the rituals of Hajj and provide them with the necessary guidance, he added.

The minister emphasised that Hajj and Umrah are acts of faith, and every task involved in their arrangements is treated with reverence.

He also mentioned that he had met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and received clear instructions for the arrangements. Vaccination and other essential steps are being taken to ensure the safety and health of the pilgrims.

Special attention is being given to elderly pilgrims, with appropriate training being conducted at the Punjab University auditorium. The duties of officers involved in the process will be assigned as flights commence across the country.

Regarding costs, the minister informed that Hajj fees have increased internationally, with the cost for Hajj now reaching Rs 1.05 million. For short-term pilgrims (21 to 22 days), the cost will be Rs1.15 million. Any unused funds will be returned to the pilgrims, ensuring transparency in the process.

The Saudi government is responsible for organising the best possible arrangements for medical services, transport, and other logistics for the pilgrims, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the pilgrimage.

Sardar Yousaf concluded by assuring that excellent arrangements would be made for all pilgrims, stating that he had not heard of any pilgrim begging in previous years, thanks to the strong coordination between the two governments.