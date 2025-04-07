AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-07

Expansion of Green Tractor Programme advocated

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

LAHORE: The representatives from the tractor manufacturing industry held a meeting with the officials of the Agriculture department led by the secretary Agriculture at Agriculture House and appreciating the farm mechanisation programme of the Punjab government tendered various proposals to expand the Green Tractor Programme.

While addressing the participants, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that all possible resources and means are being utilised to implement farm mechanisation across the province. Tractors play a fundamental role in this process.

On this occasion, representatives of the tractor industry appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme. Sharing their views, they mentioned that the tractor industry had been facing a crisis for several years.

Before the launch of the Green Tractor Programme, economic pressures had significantly reduced the operational capacity of the industry.

This unique initiative of Punjab government has greatly helped in alleviating this crisis. As a result of the Green Tractor Programme, agricultural productivity is expected to rise substantially.

The programme has also provided crucial support to the local tractor manufacturing industry. They further emphasised that agricultural mechanisation, in line with modern-day requirements, has become indispensable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Green Tractor Programme

Comments

200 characters

Expansion of Green Tractor Programme advocated

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories