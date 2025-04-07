Expansion of Green Tractor Programme advocated

LAHORE: The representatives from the tractor manufacturing industry held a meeting with the officials of the Agriculture department led by the secretary Agriculture at Agriculture House and appreciating the farm mechanisation programme of the Punjab government tendered various proposals to expand the Green Tractor Programme.

While addressing the participants, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that all possible resources and means are being utilised to implement farm mechanisation across the province. Tractors play a fundamental role in this process.

On this occasion, representatives of the tractor industry appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Programme. Sharing their views, they mentioned that the tractor industry had been facing a crisis for several years.

Before the launch of the Green Tractor Programme, economic pressures had significantly reduced the operational capacity of the industry.

This unique initiative of Punjab government has greatly helped in alleviating this crisis. As a result of the Green Tractor Programme, agricultural productivity is expected to rise substantially.

The programme has also provided crucial support to the local tractor manufacturing industry. They further emphasised that agricultural mechanisation, in line with modern-day requirements, has become indispensable.

