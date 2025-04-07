AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-07

IT and materials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by information technology and material stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.82% lower at 15,373.35 points.

Harischandra Mills and The Nuwara Eliya Hotels Company were the top losers by index points, down 300 points and 109.25 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 218.16 million shares from 123.80 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 3.83 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees

Comments

200 characters

IT and materials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

Two US teams due this week: thaw in bilateral ties likely

Section 122 (5) and Section 122 (5A): ATIR explains scope of amendment procedure

307 illegal Afghans deported from Sindh: Sharjeel

MoU inked with China to increase cotton production

Online business integration, other matters: FBR failed to defend case before FTO

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

Mengal now faces prospect of arrest

Read more stories