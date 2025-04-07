Afghanistan must be exposed

Security forces have killed eight terrorists and injured another four as they thwarted an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district yesterday.

The military’s media affairs wing also said that on the night of April 5-6, the movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area of North Waziristan’s Hassan Khel.

The foregoing clearly indicates that the security forces have heightened the levels of alert to deal with any eventuality in an effective and meaningful manner.

That our brave hearts have been rendering immense sacrifices for the security and territorial integrity of the country day in, day out is a fact. On the other hand, however, the forces inimical to the interests of Pakistan have stepped up their nefarious activities in recent weeks and months.

A grim surge in the terror activities both in KPK and Balochistan constitute a strong case in point in this regard.

Although the reasons behind terrorism in KPK and Balochistan are different, the militants operating in these provinces are deriving their sustenance and shelter from Afghanistan.

Hence the need for apprising the global fora about the sinister role of Afghanistan, which seems to have refused to extend any cooperation to Pakistan.

Mahmoud Wynne,

Rawalpindi

