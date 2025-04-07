AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-07

Social justice: Gilani advocates global parliamentary action

Press Release Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

TASHKENT: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, delivered a compelling address at the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, calling for renewed global commitment to social development and justice through parliamentary action and cooperation.

Themed “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,” the General Debate saw Chairman Gilani underscore the role of parliaments in shaping inclusive, equitable societies. He emphasized that justice, dignity, and equality must move beyond ideals and become universal realities.

In his remarks, Chairman Gilani expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of Uzbekistan for their hospitality and leadership in hosting the landmark assembly. He lauded the IPU as a vital platform for advancing parliamentary diplomacy and global governance.

Key highlights of Chairman Gilani’s address:

Pakistan’s Commitment to Inclusive Development:

Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s efforts in enacting legislative and policy reforms to empower marginalized communities, expand access to healthcare and education, and strengthen labour protections.

Social Safety and Economic Empowerment:

He cited successful initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and universal healthcare policies aimed at uplifting vulnerable populations.

Focus on Youth, Women, and the Marginalized:

Stressing inclusivity, the Chairman highlighted Pakistan’s legal reforms for women’s empowerment, youth inclusion, and the rights of informal sector workers and persons with disabilities.

Global Solidarity and Justice:

Gilani called on parliaments worldwide to support a New Social Contract, echoing the UN Secretary-General’s vision. He urged nations to prioritize progressive taxation, fair fiscal policies, and human well-being over market interests.

Condemnation of Global Injustice:

Referring to ongoing atrocities in Palestine & Kashmir, he strongly condemned the silence of the international community, labelling it a violation of humanity and justice.

Call to Action:

The Chairman urged parliaments to collaborate across borders to promote fairness, redefine growth, and ensure development reaches all. He encouraged decisive steps ahead of the upcoming Second World Summit for Social Development later this year.

In closing, Chairman Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to global cooperation, social equity, and legislative action that champions the rights of all.

“A just society is not built on words but on action,” he declared. “Let us legislate wisely and act together to build a future rooted in dignity, equity, and shared prosperity.”

BISP Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Inter Parliamentary Union

