KPRA collects Rs37.37bn in nine months of FY 2024-25

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:49am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 37.37 billion in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting an impressive 41% growth compared to the same period last year.

In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the KPRA had collected Rs 26.58 billion, marking an increase of Rs 10.79 billion.

According to details shared by KPRA’s media wing, the authority collected Rs 28.8 billion from the Sales Tax on Services and Rs 8.57 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

Last year, collections from the Sales Tax on Services stood at Rs 22.8 billion, while Rs 3.74 billion was generated from the IDC, indicating a 26% growth in Sales Tax on Services and a remarkable 129% increase in IDC revenue.

KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal commended the dedication and hard work of the authority’s team, attributing the strong performance to their efforts.

