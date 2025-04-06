AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron calls for ‘strong action’ if Russia continues to ‘refuse peace’

AFP Published 06 Apr, 2025 11:40pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for “strong action” if Russia continued “to refuse peace”, days after a Russian ballistic missile killed nine children in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

Despite US and European efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, Russia continued “to murder children and civilians”, Macron said.

“My thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the bloody attacks carried out by Russia, including on April 4 in Kryvyi Rig,” Macron said on X in French and Ukrainian.

“A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And strong action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse peace.”

Russian missile strike kills 14 in Ukraine leader’s home city

On Friday, a missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed 20 people, including nine children. The youngest victim was a three-year-old boy. The missile struck a residential area near a children’s playground.

Macron said that even though Ukraine accepted US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a complete ceasefire and European countries were also working to secure peace, “Russia is continuing the war with renewed intensity, with no regard for civilians.”

Zelensky said on Sunday that Moscow was increasing its aerial bombardment after Russia mounted a “massive” missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, killing two people.

“The pressure on Russia is still insufficient,” he added.

Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron Volodymyr Zelensky Russian ballistic missile

Comments

200 characters

Macron calls for ‘strong action’ if Russia continues to ‘refuse peace’

EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs

Akhtar Mengal says major operation against protesters ‘imminent’

Pakistan hands over another relief consignment to Myanmar

India unlikely to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs as deal talks progress: sources

Security forces kill 8 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Artificial glaciers boost water supply in northern Pakistan

Hajj 2025: Pakistan to commence flight operations from April 29

PCB reveals star-studded commentary panel for PSL X

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Aurangzeb talks about approach to economy

Read more stories