AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says captures village in Ukraine’s Sumy border region

AFP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:22pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry on Sunday claimed the capture of a village in Ukraine’s Sumy region in a rare cross-border advance.

“A unit of the North group of forces during offensive actions liberated the village of Basovka in Sumy region,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Russian name for the village of Basivka close to the border with Russia’s Kursk region.

Russia in early March claimed the capture of a Sumy region village for the first time since the early days of the war in 2022, saying troops had taken Novenke, a few kilometres from Basivka.

President Vladimir Putin in March said that Russian forces had crossed the border, with state media reporting that this referred to the Sumy region.

Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine says

But Ukraine said its troops were pushing back attempts by small groups of Russian soldiers attempting to enter its territory.

Ukraine’s troops mounted an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region last August but Moscow has recently reclaimed much of this territory.

Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian missile strike Ukraine peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Russia says captures village in Ukraine’s Sumy border region

Aurangzeb talks about approach to economy

Akhtar Mengal says major operation against protesters ‘imminent’

Pakistan hands over another relief consignment to Myanmar

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Security forces kill 8 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Artificial glaciers boost water supply in northern Pakistan

Hajj 2025: Pakistan to commence flight operations from April 29

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

PCB reveals star-studded commentary panel for PSL X

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Read more stories