Jessica Pegula, Sofia Kenin reach Charleston final

No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula will face fellow American Sofia Kenin in the Charleston Open final on Sunday after both won their semifinal matches on Saturday in Charleston, S.C., though Pegula had to work much harder to advance.

In her 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory over No. 9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, Pegula twice came back from a break down in the third set, while Kenin reached the final when her opponent, fellow American and No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova, had to retire due to a right hip injury.

Kenin was leading 5-2 in the first set. Reaching her first Charleston final, Pegula fought back in an up-and-down third set and eventually won on her second match point in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.

The victory was Pegula’s 24th of the season, which leads all of WTA.

Sunday’s final will be the first All-American matchup at Charleston since 1990, when Martina Navratilova defeated Jennifer Capriati.

Copa Colsanitas Zurich Second-seeded Colombian Camila Osorio will face Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the final after both won their semifinal matches on Saturday in Bogota, Colombia.

Osario, the defending champion who also won the title in 2021, took down Julia Riera of Argentina 6-4, 7-5. Kawa swept American Julieta Pareja 7-5, 6-2, to reach her first WTA final since 2019.

Osario committed seven double faults and won just 63 percent of her first-serve points, but saved 75 percent of her break points (9 of 12).

Kawa also won just 63 percent of her first-serve points, but committed just two double faults to six for Pareja and also had two aces, while Pareja had none. Kawa also managed to save 7 of her 10 break points.