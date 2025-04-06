AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jessica Pegula, Sofia Kenin reach Charleston final

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2025 10:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula will face fellow American Sofia Kenin in the Charleston Open final on Sunday after both won their semifinal matches on Saturday in Charleston, S.C., though Pegula had to work much harder to advance.

In her 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory over No. 9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, Pegula twice came back from a break down in the third set, while Kenin reached the final when her opponent, fellow American and No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova, had to retire due to a right hip injury.

Kenin was leading 5-2 in the first set. Reaching her first Charleston final, Pegula fought back in an up-and-down third set and eventually won on her second match point in the 2-hour, 21-minute match.

The victory was Pegula’s 24th of the season, which leads all of WTA.

Sunday’s final will be the first All-American matchup at Charleston since 1990, when Martina Navratilova defeated Jennifer Capriati.

Copa Colsanitas Zurich Second-seeded Colombian Camila Osorio will face Katarzyna Kawa of Poland in the final after both won their semifinal matches on Saturday in Bogota, Colombia.

Anna Kalinskaya upsets Madison Keys in Charleston

Osario, the defending champion who also won the title in 2021, took down Julia Riera of Argentina 6-4, 7-5. Kawa swept American Julieta Pareja 7-5, 6-2, to reach her first WTA final since 2019.

Osario committed seven double faults and won just 63 percent of her first-serve points, but saved 75 percent of her break points (9 of 12).

Kawa also won just 63 percent of her first-serve points, but committed just two double faults to six for Pareja and also had two aces, while Pareja had none. Kawa also managed to save 7 of her 10 break points.

Jessica Pegula Charleston Open final

Comments

200 characters

Jessica Pegula, Sofia Kenin reach Charleston final

Pakistan hands over another relief consignment to Myanmar

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Rains add to challenge for Myanmar quake relief, toll at 3,471

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Russia says it downs 11 Ukrainian drones overnight

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

Read more stories