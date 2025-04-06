AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Zardari’s health much better: Dr Asim

INP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: “President Asif Ali Zardari’s health has been better and nothing to be worried about,” President’s personal physician Dr Asim Hussain said here in a media briefing on Saturday.

He said that the social media and Indian news channels spreading fake and concocted news about President Zardari’s health.

“President Zardari suffered ill-health during Eid prayer, his state of health has improved, there is nothing to be worried,” Dr. Asim said.

“When I reached Nawabshah, I found it better to bring the President to Karachi thus he was brought to Karachi,” he said. “We brought him to Karachi on Monday night and conducted various tests”.

“We diagnose with tests that President Zardari has contracted coronavirus,” he said. “We begin coronavirus treatment. There are some medicines that are not available in Pakistan, which imported from abroad,” President’s doctor said. “With the Grace of God, his health condition improving”, he said.

President Zardari is expected to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow or day after tomorrow, with this fake news would come to its end“, he said.

“It is wrong impression that coronavirus disease has ended, it i unlike the prime days of the disease, but the virus still exists in Pakistan and cases are coming to hospitals,” Dr. Asim Hussain said. “It is another variant of coronavirus”, he clarified.

