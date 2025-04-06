AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Mobile phone, internet services restored in Quetta

INP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

QUETTA: Mobile phone and internet services have been restored in the city of Quetta after three days’ suspension.

Authorities had suspended the services in the capital of Balochistan for three days due to security reasons.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rashid confirmed the restoration of the mobile phone and internet services in the city, saying the action was taken due to security concerns.

The suspension of mobile phone and internet services caused difficulties for traders and students attending online classes.

