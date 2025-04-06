IPU: Pak delegation secures membership in 3 committees

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani parliamentary delegation has secured membership in three important committees during the 150th Annual Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), currently being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The delegation comprises members from both Houses of the Pakistani Parliament and is being led by Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. The Pakistani parliamentary delegation consists of 11 members of Parliament.

Minister of State for Law and Justice and Member of the National Assembly, Barrister Aqeel Malik, was unanimously and unopposed elected as a member of the High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, held meetings with elected representatives from across the globe and apprised them of the challenges faced by Pakistan, particularly those arising from terrorism and climate change.

