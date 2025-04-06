HBL PSL X: Cricket fans to enjoy Urdu commentary

LAHORE: For the first time in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, fans will be able to enjoy full-match Urdu commentary throughout the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The HBL PSL X is all set to take place in four cities – Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11th April to 18th May.

Fans can now choose to tune into live broadcasts in Urdu, allowing them to experience the action and excitement of the league matches in Pakistan’s national language. This step is set to deepen engagement with millions of cricket fans and enhance their experience.

The HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “This is a landmark moment for the HBL PSL and its ever-growing fan base. Cricket is a unifying force in Pakistan and by offering commentary in Urdu for a full game; we are bringing the excitement and energy of the HBL PSL closer to the hearts of fans in every corner of the country.

The introduction of the separate Urdu commentary feed is something that has been eagerly anticipated and we are excited to deliver it. This move not only strengthens our connection with the community but also ensures that the excitement of HBL PSL is more accessible to a wider audience.“

