LHC to hear post-arrest bail petitions of IK on 10th

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has fixed the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of former chairman PTI Imran Khan in eight ‘May 9 riots’ related case including the Jinnah House attack on April 10.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will hear the petitions.

An anti terrorism court on November 27, 2024 had denied bail to the former prime minister in these eight cases.

The bail petitions mainly argue that the prosecution failed to establish the petitioner’s association with the unfortunate occurrences narrated in the FIRs.

The petitions contended that the trial judge overlooked the fact that frivolous and baseless allegations related to the May 9 events have already been rejected due to inconsistencies in the story of the investigating agency.

The petitions asked the court to set aside the trial court`s decision and grant bail to the former prime minister in the eight FIRs.

