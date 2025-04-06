AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
2025-04-06

Reduction in electricity tariffs lauded

Published 06 Apr, 2025

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Manpower Rana Mubashir Iqbal has welcomed the recent initiative by the Prime Minister to reduce electricity tariffs, calling it a positive step that will provide significant relief to the common man and help revive industrial activity.

Speaking at a ceremony held in his honor by the Al-Noor Industrial Association, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, the minister said that the recent cut of Rs. 7 per unit in electricity prices would be followed by further reductions. He credited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this initiative.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal further noted that the interest rate has dropped from 22% to 12%, and petroleum product prices have also been reduced. He expressed optimism that the people will receive more good news in the coming days.

He emphasized that the government’s recent measures will not only benefit local consumers but will also boost exports.

President of Al-Noor Industrial Association, Mian Afzal, also addressed the ceremony and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts in lowering electricity prices.

