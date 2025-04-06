AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-06

March local cement despatches decline 11.31pc YoY

Zahid Baig Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association has claimed that local cement despatches by the industry during the month of March 2025 were 2.961 million tons compared to 3.338 million tons in March 2024, showing a decline of 11.31%.

Data released by the Association on Saturday further revealed that exports despatches were almost flat with volume of 608,614 tons in March 2025 compared to 605,142 tons in March 2024.

Total Cement despatches during March 2025 were 3.569 million tons against 3.944 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year, showing a decline by 9.48%.

In March 2025, North based cement mills despatched 2.450 million tons cement showing a decline of 14.54% against 2.866 million tons despatches in March 2024. South based mills despatched 1.12 million tons cement during March 2025 showing marginal improvement of 3.96% over the despatches of 1.07 million tons during March 2024.

North based cement mills despatched 2.431 million tons cement in domestic markets in March 2025 showing a decline of 11.33% against 2.742 million tons despatches in March 2024. South based mills despatched 529,750 tons cement in local markets during March 2025 that was also 11.23% less compared to the despatches of 596,751 during March 2024.

Exports from North based mills drastically declined by 85.15% as the quantities dropped from 124,672 tons in March 2024 to just 18,508 tons in March 2025, exports from South however increased by 22.82% to 590,106 tons in March 2025 from 480,470 tons during the same month last year.

During the first nine months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 33.993 million tons that is 1.48% lower than 34.503 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 27.461 million tons against 29.403 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 6.61%.

Export despatches, showed upward trajectory by 28.08% as the volumes increased to 6.532 million tons during the first nine months of current fiscal year compared to 5.10 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 22.791 million tons cement domestically during the first nine months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 5.96% than cement despatches of 24.236 million tons during July-March 2024. Exports from North increased by 7.76% percent to 1.12 million tons during July-March 2025 compared with 1.039 million tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 5.40% to 23.911 million tons during first nine months of current financial year from 25.276 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-March 2025 were 4.669 million tons showing reduction of 9.63% over 5.167 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from South increased by 33.28% to 5.419 tons during July-March 2025 compared with 4.061 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 9.26% to 10.081 million tons during first nine months of current financial year from 9.227 million tons during same period of last financial year.

