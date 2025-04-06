AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-06

Appellate forum sets aside show-cause notice of PRA

Hamid Waleed Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: A taxpayer has challenged a show-cause notice issued by the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) for the alleged failure of the taxpayer to pay due tax that the taxpayer argued was wrongly invoked under Section 52, when Section 14 was the appropriate provision.

According to the taxpayer, Section 14 of the Act should have been invoked instead of Section 52 as his role was that of a withholding agent not a direct taxpayer. He requested the relevant appellate forum to set aside the show cause notice, asserting that the issuance of the notice was legally flawed.

The Authority, on the other hand, noted that the notice was relied on Section 52 of the Act, which relates to tax recovery procedures after non-payment or short-payment. But the taxpayer contended that his case fell under Section 14 of the Act, which governs withholding agents as opposed to Section 52 which addresses penalties and tax recovery mechanisms.

The appellate forum examined Section 52 which deals with the recovery of short or non-levied taxes and penalties. In contrast, Section 14 outlines procedures related to withholding agents and the special tax collection procedures.

The appellate forum ruled in favour of the taxpayer, acknowledging the validity of the taxpayer’s argument that Section 14 should have been invoked instead of Section 52. It set aside the show cause notice, citing the principles of fair trial and due process. It directed the Authority to reconsider the matter, while treating the complaint as a representation and issue a decision in accordance with the relevant provisions of Sections 14 and 14A of the Act, after providing a fair hearing within four weeks from the receipt of the certified copy of this order.

It may be noted that Punjab Revenue Authority is being criticised by many taxpayers for issuing irrational notices, causing harassment and undue hassle to deal with such notices. They said these notices increase their problems for engaging tax consultants against heavy fees besides waste of time. However, sources from the Authority have dispelled any such impression, saying that the taxpayers are being facilitated utmost while accepting procedural hiccups in approaching them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PRA Punjab Revenue Authority Taxpayer appellate forum

Comments

200 characters

Appellate forum sets aside show-cause notice of PRA

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories