Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

CM Maryam directs setting up of 13 new ‘Sahulat Bazaars’

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of 13 new convenience markets (Sahulat Bazaars) in Punjab by the deadline of 13th August.

The CM also directed to set up convenience markets ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Nowshehra Virkan, Burewala, Kabirwala, Sangla and Jalalpur, besides establishing additional convenience markets in Bahawalpur, Attock and Murree.

The Chief Minister directed the district administrations to allocate land for the convenience markets, and sought a comprehensive plan for the establishment of convenience markets. She directed to shift convenience markets to solar energy, and said, “Shifting to solar energy will reduce electricity cost in the convenience markets by 70%. Benefit of reduction in electricity cost will be delivered to people.”

On Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, a pilot project of switching a ‘Sahulat Bazaar’ in Township Lahore to solar energy has been successfully completed. She directed the relevant authorities to release more than Rs690 million for switching ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in the province to solar energy.

The Chief Minister directed to remove obstacles in the establishment of ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Jhelum, Muzaffargarh and Narowal, and directed the authorities responsible to complete the process of identifying land for ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Attock and Murree as soon as possible.

She said, “The aim of establishing ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ is to provide food items to the members of down-trodden segments of society at low prices. Under the vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, inflation is being eliminated.“

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day of Conscience’ said, “It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to maintain traditions of love, peace and tolerance.”

The CM said, “Conscience of inhabitants of earth must remain alive for the survival of humanity. United Nations’ International Day of Conscience invites us to think and act in this regard. This day reminds us to adhere to the universal principles of respect for fundamental freedoms. A sense of compassion must be maintained in the conscience to ensure human well-being.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been continuously knocking on the global conscience for over 07 decades now. Plight of the oppressed Muslims of Gaza is a moment of reflection for those celebrating the International Day of Conscience. Maintaining a sense of conscience amidst human needs is the call of humanity.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif sahulat bazaars

