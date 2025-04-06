AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Minister seeks CCI meeting on canal issue

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that both the people of Sindh and the PPP reject the disputed canal projects on the Indus River.

He called on the federal government to immediately convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and permanently bury the canal project.

He strongly responded to the press conference of Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not politicising the issue of canals. “The people of Sindh and PPP stand united in their stance: controversial canals are unacceptable. The people of Sindh are protesting against these disputed canal projects; does this protest look like politics to you,” he questioned.

In his statement, Jam Khan Shoro further added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sent a clear message to the federal government: if the decision is not reversed, PPP will stand with the people— not with Shahbaz Sharif— on this issue. “Uzma Bukhari lacks even the basic understanding of water-related matters,” he claimed, adding that instead of defending the controversial canals, PML-N should permanently scrap the project.

The Irrigation Minister emphasised that there is already a severe water shortage in Sindh not just for agriculture, but even for drinking purposes. “Fields are barren, farmers are distressed, and livestock are suffering from thirst. Therefore, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif must publicly reject the controversial canal projects,” he asserted.

Shoro warned that if the Prime Minister does not withdraw the controversial canal plans, the PPP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sindh. “We are prepared to go to any extent to have this project cancelled. The entire irrigation system of Sindh depends on the Indus River, and currently, there is not even enough water for drinking, let alone for crops.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP CCI Indus River Jam Khan Shoro canal projects Sindh Irrigation Minister

Comments

200 characters

Minister seeks CCI meeting on canal issue

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories