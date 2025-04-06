AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan

Forum of Info Group Secretaries mourns passing of its Chair Kh Ejaz Sarwar

Press Release Published April 6, 2025 Updated April 6, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Forum of Information Group Secretaries expresses deep sorrow on the passing of its Chair, Khawaja Ejaz Sarwar, a distinguished and revered member of the Information Group who joined the service in 1969 and rose to its highest echelons.

Sarwar held several key positions during his illustrious career in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, culminating in his appointment as Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting.

He also served with distinction as the Federal Secretary for Population Welfare. Throughout his decades-long career, he exemplified the finest traditions of public service, combining intellectual acumen with a generous and compassionate spirit.

He was a man blessed with qualities of both head and heart—respected for his integrity, admired for his grace, and remembered for his unwavering commitment to the service and the values it stands for. His conduct, marked by dignity and professionalism, kept the banner of the Information Group flying high through changing times and challenges.

The Forum pays glowing tribute to his immense contributions to the service and the country. His passing is a profound loss not only to his family but also to the Information Group fraternity, colleagues, and the many friends whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, and a wide circle of colleagues and well-wishers.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered on Sunday, April 6, 2025, after Zohar prayers at 1:30 PM at Markazi Jamia Masjid, Sangam Market, I-8/3, Islamabad.

The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays for eternal peace for the departed soul.

