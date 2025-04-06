Way forward in Balochistan

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent reaffirmation that the development of Balochistan remains one of the government’s top priorities is a long-overdue yet encouraging step toward addressing the province’s long-standing issues.

The latest statement comes amid significant political unrest in the region, with rising threats and the continued challenge of balancing security concerns with the aspirations of the local population.

Everybody knows that Balochistan’s history with the state has been fraught with tensions. Over the years, promises of development and integration have often been met with skepticism, as successive governments have failed to deliver on their commitments.

However, there is hope that the current approach, led by Prime Minister Sharif, could mark the beginning of meaningful change in the region.

While it is clear that the prime minister is taking a more inclusive stance on Balochistan’s future, one cannot help but feel that this commitment should have come much sooner. The province has long suffered from neglect, both economically and politically, leaving a vacuum that militant elements have used to advance their causes.

The government’s delay in addressing these issues has undoubtedly prolonged the suffering of the people of Balochistan, and in some ways, this delay has emboldened the forces of terrorism.

Yet, despite this delay, the state’s current approach should be seen as a positive step. The outreach to leaders such as Dr Malik Baloch, and others like Akhtar Mengal, is indicative of the government’s recognition that Balochistan’s future cannot be shaped without the active involvement of its political leaders.

The importance of engaging these voices cannot be overstated. The inclusion of credible Baloch leaders is essential to ensuring that the development efforts are not perceived as top-down impositions but as a collaborative effort aimed at reconciliation and long-term peace.

Moreover, it is crucial that the state makes a clear distinction between genuine political protest and terrorism. Recent incidents have shown the danger of conflating the two, where peaceful movements demanding basic rights are often met with heavy-handed responses. Such reactions not only alienate the population but also exacerbate feelings of injustice and frustration, which further fuel extremism.

The state must be able to distinguish between peaceful political dissent and violent insurgency, ensuring that those advocating for peaceful change are not treated as enemies of the state.

The military and civilian arms of the government must coordinate effectively in this process. While security measures are necessary to combat terrorism and protect the people, the solution lies not in suppressing legitimate political movements but in engaging them. By acknowledging the grievances of the people and addressing their concerns through dialogue, the government can lay the foundation for lasting peace.

In this regard, the Prime Minister’s call for inclusive development is a step in the right direction. The alternative is the continuation of violence, a path that has already cost the province too much.

The state’s renewed focus on Balochistan should also recognize the socio-economic challenges that the region faces. Development cannot be one-dimensional, focusing solely on infrastructure. There must be a broader commitment to improving education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, areas where Balochistan lags significantly behind the rest of the country. Only a holistic approach will foster the sense of belonging and trust necessary for lasting peace.

While Prime Minister Sharif’s statement is commendable, it is essential that the government acts swiftly and meaningfully.

The people of Balochistan can no longer afford empty promises. They need concrete steps that demonstrate the government’s commitment to addressing their long-standing grievances. This is the moment for the state to prove that its words will translate into real change.

So, although the government is on the right path, it must recognise that this approach comes too late for too many in the province. It must now follow through with decisive action that balances security with inclusivity, distinguishing between genuine political engagement and the forces of terrorism. Only then can we hope to see Balochistan flourish as a peaceful and integrated part of Pakistan.

