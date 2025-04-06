Trump adding to plight of beleaguered Gazans

That human misery in Gaza is profoundly profound is a fact that can be easily gleaned from the following grotesque statistics: over 55,000 people killed and nearly 2 million displaced. No doubt, people in Gaza have endured unimaginable suffering.

But the irony is that an end to the ongoing Israeli assault on Palestinians is still nowhere in sight. There are indications of acceleration of violence against Palestinians as Israeli Prime Minister is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. It is quite unfortunate that Donald Trump’s return to the White House has only added to the plight of beleaguered Palestinians.

The US President has in fact encouraged Netanyahu to step up Israel’s belligerence and aggression against the Palestinians. Given the surge in the number of deaths in Gaza, it increasingly appears that Trump or the US can be no solution, at least for now.

Sajid Fateh, (Islamabad)

