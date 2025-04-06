AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Five ACs converted into other courts & tribunals

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

LAHORE: The federal government has re-designated or converted five accountability courts in Lahore into other courts and tribunals.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on April 3 says, “The federal government is pleased to establish the following Special Courts/Tribunals by conversion/re-designation/re-organization of five (05) Accountability Courts, Lahore, as per the following details, with immediate effect.”

According to the notification, Accountability Courts No I and VIII have been converted into the Intellectual Property Tribunals of Multan and Lahore, respectively.

Accountability Court No III has been re-designated as the Special Court (Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling), Multan.

Similarly, Accountability Court No IV has been converted into the Special Court (Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling-II), Lahore.

Accountability Court No VII has been converted into the Special Court (Central), Gujrat.

The notification further states that the existing posts of judges and supporting staff, along with the budget and assets of the reorganized accountability courts, stand transferred to the respective newly established courts/tribunals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

accountability courts tribunals

Comments

200 characters

Five ACs converted into other courts & tribunals

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories