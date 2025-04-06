Five ACs converted into other courts & tribunals

LAHORE: The federal government has re-designated or converted five accountability courts in Lahore into other courts and tribunals.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on April 3 says, “The federal government is pleased to establish the following Special Courts/Tribunals by conversion/re-designation/re-organization of five (05) Accountability Courts, Lahore, as per the following details, with immediate effect.”

According to the notification, Accountability Courts No I and VIII have been converted into the Intellectual Property Tribunals of Multan and Lahore, respectively.

Accountability Court No III has been re-designated as the Special Court (Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling), Multan.

Similarly, Accountability Court No IV has been converted into the Special Court (Customs, Taxation & Anti-Smuggling-II), Lahore.

Accountability Court No VII has been converted into the Special Court (Central), Gujrat.

The notification further states that the existing posts of judges and supporting staff, along with the budget and assets of the reorganized accountability courts, stand transferred to the respective newly established courts/tribunals.

