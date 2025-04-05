AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

DR Congo government meets M23 rebels in Qatar: source close to talks

AFP Published April 5, 2025

DOHA: A Democratic Republic of Congo government delegation has met with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Qatar in a bid to halt fighting in the country’s east, a source with knowledge of the talks said Saturday.

The M23 has taken control of large swathes of the DRC’s eastern provinces of North and South Kivu since 2021 and captured their capitals Goma and Bukavu in a lightning offensive earlier this year.

“A discreet meeting was hosted by the Qataris in Doha last week between delegations from the government of DRC and the AFC/M23 movement, marking their first direct encounter in a long time,” the source told AFP.

UN Security Council demands M23 stop offensive in eastern Congo

“Further talks are now expected in Doha, again with the Qataris mediating, to sustain the momentum and explore constructive solutions to end the conflict peacefully.”

The source described the opening round of talks in late March as “positive”, saying it had built “trust between the two sides that led to the withdrawal of M23 forces from the strategically important city of Walikale as a gesture of goodwill”.

But the DRC army accused the M23 of reneging on that commitment Thursday by reinforcing its positions and resuming attacks around the key mining hub, the farthest west the group has advanced in the country’s interior since its foundation in 2012.

A senior M23 member, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the army had struck the group’s positions in Walikale.

Congo M23 rebels

Comments

200 characters

DR Congo government meets M23 rebels in Qatar: source close to talks

Aurangzeb pledges exports for sustainable development

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

Leading garment producer Bangladesh holds crisis talks on US tariffs

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

Zelenskyy slams US embassy for ‘weak’ reaction to deadly strike

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Read more stories