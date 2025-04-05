AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French, UK military chiefs discuss ‘reassurance’ options with Ukraine leader

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2025 02:10pm
French Chief of the Defence Staff General Thierry Burkhard (L) and Britain Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin (C) are welcomed upon their arrival by train at the railway station in Kyiv on April 4, 2025. Photo: AFP
French Chief of the Defence Staff General Thierry Burkhard (L) and Britain Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin (C) are welcomed upon their arrival by train at the railway station in Kyiv on April 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

PARIS: British and French military chiefs travelled to Kyiv this week to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army and ways to support the war-torn country after any end of hostilities with Russia, France’s Thierry Burkhard said on Saturday.

On Friday, Burkhard and British Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are spearheading European efforts to send a “reassurance force” to Ukraine after any end to the war sparked by Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Ukraine has said Russia does not want a ceasefire.

The visit to Kyiv by the French and British military chiefs came on the same day that a Russian ballistic missile strike on Zelensky’s home city of Kryvyi Rig killed at least 18 people, among them nine children, authorities said.

Zelensky called the meeting with Burkhard and Radakin “fundamental”.

“We are discussing presence on the ground, in the sky and at sea. We are also discussing air defence. And some other sensitive things,” he said on Friday evening without elaborating.

Ukrainian drones strike industrial facility in Russia’s Mordovia, governor says

“We will be meeting at the level of our military every week. Our partners already have a lot of understanding of what Ukraine needs,” he added.

Burkhard, the chief of staff of France’s armed forces, said on Saturday they had discussed “reassurance options” to be provided by an international coalition.

“Together, we want to guarantee a lasting and solid peace in Ukraine, an essential condition for the security of the European continent,” he said on X.

The goal of the joint trip was to “maintain determined support” for the Ukrainian army which would allow it to continue to fight against Russian forces, he added.

Another goal was to “define a long-term strategy for the reconstruction and transformation of the army,” he added.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace deal British military chief French military chief

Comments

200 characters

French, UK military chiefs discuss ‘reassurance’ options with Ukraine leader

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354, junta leader returns from summit

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages

Ukraine says Russia kills 19 in Kryvyi Rih, Moscow says it was targeting military

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Read more stories