Business & Finance

Indonesia central bank vows rupiah stability after US, China tariff announcements

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank said on Saturday it was committed to keeping the rupiah currency stable after U.S. and Chinese tariff announcements resulted in market uncertainties.

Bank Indonesia said in a statement it would optimize interventions in the spot, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets to ensure adequate foreign exchange liquidity.

Indonesia central bank says rupiah weakness reflects global, domestic factors

Indonesia’s capital markets will reopen on Tuesday after Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

