Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Punjab contingent to perform better in 35th National Games

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Punjab contingent for the upcoming 35th National Games is being selected through merit-based trials.

As many as 600 players will be participating in the players’ training camps being held in three cities from April 14. The training camps of 19 games will be conducted in Lahore out of which the camps of 11 games will be organized at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Faisalabad will host training camps of four games while the training camp of sailing will be conducted at Karachi.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry reviewed the players’ trials, training camps, venues and other preparations for the upcoming 35th National Games. He said that open and merit-based trials for the selection of Punjab athletes will be conducted on April 9, 10 and 11. “The representative of provincial sports association will also be a part of selection committee to ensure transparency and merit in the trials process,” he said, adding: “Punjab is the largest province and that was why people expect from Punjab athletes to top the medals table. Our players must exhibit their best playing techniques and fight for medals in the mega event.”

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial said that the top performing players of the upcoming National Games and Pink Games will be included in the next phase of Sports Endowment Fund. He said that the construction work is underway on 52 new sports development schemes under the Annual Development Programme. The under construction development schemes should be completed as early as possible. He said that the prime objective of the Sports Endowment Fund of Rs 2 billion is development of players. This fund is no less than blessing for top performing athletes of the province.

Punjab athletes National Games

