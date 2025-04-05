LHC concerned over declining water levels in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) expressed concern over the declining water levels in Lahore and observed that a water emergency should be declared in rural areas as well.

The court while hearing petitions related to environmental issues on Friday also proposed of imposing heavy fines for traffic violations instead of filing FIRs.

The hearing was adjourned for next week and stressed the need for a crackdown to prevent water wastage and directed that the offices of housing societies be sealed and cases be registered against those wasting water. The court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to impose fines up to Rs 5,00,000 on such societies where people are seen washing cars with hoses. The court also restrained the LDA from approving building plans that do not include a water recycling system.

The court underlining the need for significant measures to prevent water wastage and address shortages, remarked that there was a water crisis in Cholistan also. The court also ordered that water recycling plants be installed in buildings and instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to approach the court if it faces difficulties.

The court observed that the weather was changing after a long time and if Pakistan did not have monsoon rains’ system, it would be facing a drought. The court directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue notices to the institutions regarding water wastage and report on those that continue to waste water.

The court noted that Lahore’s groundwater levels were rapidly declining, but due to extensive efforts, the decline had been halted and those efforts must not go in vain.

