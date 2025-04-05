Substandard pharma products: DRAP issues recall alert on DDC Punjab’s advice

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert for substandard pharmaceutical products after receiving various complaints from the Directorate of Drug Control (DDC) Punjab.

The DDC Punjab informed the DRAP that the samples of below mentioned product have been reported as “substandard”.

Zaktyl-20 injection For veterinary use only registration No052317 contained of Tylosin Tartrate 230mg/100ml batch umber ZKA077 and produced by M/s Zakfas Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd 12-Km, Bosan Road, Multan.

Addressing the National Regulatory Field Force of DRAP, provincial drug control departments, healthcare professionals, veterinarians, farmers and consumers, the DRAP has advised the use of substandard veterinary product, can result in therapy failure, increasing the risk of complications and potentially contribute to the development of drug resistance.

The regulatory field force of DRAP and Provincial Drug Control departments has been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection and removal of the mentioned batch of the product from the market.

The DRAP requests to enhance vigilance within the supply chains of institutions/pharmacies/healthcare facilities likely to be affected by this defective batch of the product.

Farmers/consumers should not use this product.

They shall contact their veterinarians or healthcare provider(s) if the animal experienced any problem that may be related to using this product.

