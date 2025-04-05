AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Modernising bureaucracy: CSRC weighs restructuring options

Naveed Butt Published April 5, 2025 Updated April 5, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Friday, chaired the Civil Services Reform Committee (CSRC) meeting, established by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to deliberate on a comprehensive restructuring plan aimed at transforming Pakistan’s bureaucracy to meet contemporary challenges.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials from various key ministries, including the Ministry of Planning, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), and representatives from the Cabinet Secretariat.

During the discussions, the committee endorsed the introduction of a cluster-based system for restructuring, emphasising the importance of addressing the challenges associated with inducting professionals in the public sector.

Minister Iqbal noted that the skill sets of many public sector officials are often misaligned with the demands of their roles in wake of changing times, stressing the need to adopt best practices from the corporate sector to bridge this gap and enhance efficiency within government institutions.

Iqbal pointed out the severe shortage of technical professionals across various ministries, emphasising that it is critical to address this deficit to ensure that public sector organisations are equipped with the necessary expertise. He further stressed the urgent need to expand occupational groups in technical fields, including engineering and information technology, to ensure a professional base in civil service for technical challenges.

Iqbal emphasised that the logic of using English as a compulsory subject for entry into civil service should be reexamined as many talented students are rejected due to failing in English language paper.He said if English were the defining criteria then our civil service should have been the best performing civil service in the world.

We have used English as a language of discrimination against common citizen and majority of the population. He proposed that Urdu language should also be offered as a choice for compulsory subject for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam. This will promote inclusivity and national ethos and elevate Urdu as the national language.

Iqbal concluded the meeting by saying that we need to rethink civil service model established in 1973 in light of the new realities by breaking the barriers of self preservation in the system as the environment and realities have totally changed.

Citizens are much more informed and empowered as a result they expect much higher levels of service delivery. We need a civil service which is agile, proactive, performance focused and responsive to new realities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bureaucracy Ahsan iqbal CSRC federal bureaucracy PM Shehbaz Sharif Government institutions Modernising bureaucracy public sector officials

Comments

200 characters

Modernising bureaucracy: CSRC weighs restructuring options

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories