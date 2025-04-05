Gandapur says no Afghan refugee will be ‘forcefully’ expelled from KP

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising tensions over the federal government’s repatriation plans for illegal Afghan nationals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday issued a stern warning, declaring that no Afghan refugee would be forcefully deported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a presser, he said: “We will not allow any Afghan refugee to be expelled by force from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We stand firmly against such inhumane deportations.”

The chief minister’s remarks came as the federal government ramps up efforts to repatriate undocumented Afghan refugees and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, following the expiration of the voluntary return deadline on March 31, 2025.

With the federal government pushing ahead with its repatriation policy, Gandapur’s strong words signal a sharp opposition from the provincial leadership.

“The past situation, where Afghan refugees, including women and children, were stranded at the border, tarnished Pakistan’s image,” he said, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to a dignified repatriation process.

“We are setting up camps for voluntary repatriation, and anyone wishing to return will be helped. However, we will not forcibly expel any Afghan refugee,” he declared.

He condemned the recent killing of civilians, including women and children, in a drone strike in the Katalang area near Mardan district.

Described the attack as a tragic loss, he warned that his government would not tolerate civilian casualties in intelligence-based operations.

Gandapur criticised the federal government’s response, accusing ministers of downplaying the incident. “While federal ministers treat this as if nothing has happened, we stand firm that this is unacceptable,” he said, adding “this was not just a tactical error, but a failure of responsibility by those in power.”

Gandapur painted a grim picture of the security situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the growing threat of terrorism. “Every district in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is battling terrorism,” he said, adding that the region was home to the two terrorists recently killed with bounties placed on their heads.

He expressed particular concern over the Katalang drone strike, claiming the operation was carried out by federal spy agencies without informing local authorities. “We, in the provincial government, had no knowledge of this operation. The police were left in the dark,” he said, noting that such operations usually involve coordination with local law enforcement.

He accused the federal government of attempting to “cover up their blunders” rather than taking responsibility. “This behaviour is irresponsible,” he added.

Gandapur also made it clear that his government would not tolerate further civilian casualties in such operations. “This is our clear message: no more deaths of innocent civilians in these operations,” he added.

The chief minister expressed his commitment to defending the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, criticising the federal government for presenting “false narratives” and “rosy pictures” of the situation. “While they paint a positive image, our people are paying the price,” he added.

Gandapur revealed that the provincial government had implemented a new action plan to address security concerns. He cited the public’s solidarity with the police during an attack in Karak as an example of the kind of support needed for success in combating terrorism.

“Without public support, we will not succeed in fighting terrorism,” he declared.

On the issue of Afghan refugees, Gandapur criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administration’s approach to their deportation, calling it dangerous.

