Pakistan

Shops, workshops and small enterprises: Maryam for registering workers

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: “Start registration of workers working in shops, workshops and small enterprises in Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Provincial Minister for Labour Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

The CM said, “Workers working in small enterprises will get grants and other financial benefits after registering themselves with the Labour Department.”

She directed the authorities concerned to ensure payment of minimum wage in shops, petrol pumps and factories across Punjab. She announced, “Crack down on enterprises not implementing the minimum wage decision.”

She also directed to increase labour registration across the province. “For the first time in Punjab, workers working in shops, workshops and small industrial units will be registered,” she said.

The Chief Minister further directed to improve working conditions for the labor in industrial units. She sought a comprehensive plan for ration card program for the labor

Moreover, the CM aggrieved over death of minor child due to electrocution in Shahdara Teaching Hospital. Expressing her deep sense of grief and sorrow over the incident, the CM sought an immediate report from the Health Secretary. She also directed the authorities concerned to take strict legal action against the negligent after determining the responsibility.

